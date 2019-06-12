Clear
Lois Jean Coots, 78, Cameron, MO

Visitation Friday, June 14th, 2019 9:00am - 10:00am Poland-Thompson Chapel 222 W. Third CAMERON, MO 64429 Service Friday, June 14th, 2019 10:30am Graceland Cemetery BB Highway CAMERON, MO 64429

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 4:34 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Lois J. Coots
1941-2019

Cameron, Missouri- Lois Jean Coots, 78, Cameron, passed away on June 11, 2019 at her home.
Lois was born on March 11, 1941 in Cameron, Missouri to Raymond and Violet (Lyddon) Kirkendoll.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James Dean Kirkendoll, Donald Ray Kirkendoll and infant brother, Benjamin; dearest friend, Sandy Riley.
Lois was a 1959 graduate of Cameron High School and a member of Beta Gamma of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
On November 26, 1961, Lois married James Coots.
Survivors: husband of 57 years, Jim Coots, of the home; daughter, Marla (Bill) Fisher, Cameron; son, Scott (Michele) Coots, Cameron; 5 grandchildren, Tanner (Casey) Fisher, Kallen (James) Sexton, Tom Coots, Jennifer Burandt and Garrett (Aaron) Utt; 6 great-grandchildren, Preston, Makayla, Nova, James, Trinity and Riley.
Graveside inurnment: 10:30 AM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery, Cameron. Visitation: 9-10:00 AM, Friday prior to the service at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cameron Library. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.

