Lois Jean (Hoff) Deaton, 85 of St. Joseph, MO

Family Visitation Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Wednesday, February 27, 2019 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Email Details 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506 Graveside Service Memorial Park Cemetery Thursday, February 28, 2019 2:00 PM Email Details 5005 Frederick Ave. St. Joseph, Missouri 64506

Lois' Obituary
Lois Jean (Hoff) Deaton, 85 of St. Joseph, died February 24, 2019 at a local health care facility.
She was born June 26, 1933, in Fremont, NE, to Alfred and Josie Hoff.
Lois married Douglas Deaton on June 14, 1952. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2019.
Lois spent her career working in banking as a bookkeeper. Following her retirement from banking, she worked with her husband at H&D Order Buyers at the Livestock Exchange Building in St. Joseph.
After Doug retired from livestock buying, the couple purchased and operated Long's Cleaners in St. Joseph.
Mrs. Deaton is survived by her daughter Cherie Richardson (Terry); grandson Grant Richardson; of St. Joseph, brother; Forrest Hoff of Greenback TN, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband of 66 years, Lois was preceded in death by her parents,
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. All are welcome to attend graveside services and interment at 2:00 PM Thursday, at Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev Jim Barnett, Officiating.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Diversicare and Mosaic Hospice for the wonderful care that they provided for Lois.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor's choice in Mrs. Deaton's memory.

