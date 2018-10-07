Lois "Judy" Jewell Davison, 84, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, October 3, 2018 in St Joseph. She was born March 29, 1934 in Denver, Missouri, daughter of Lillie & Alva Long. She married Donald Davison on October 1, 1964, in St. Joseph. She graduated from Benton High School Class of 1952. She worked for the State of Missouri as an Occupational Therapist. Judy enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting and photography. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Davison, father, Alva Long, mother, Lillie Long, sons, Terry Davison, and, John Clinton Taylor, brothers, Bill Long, Jerry Long, Bob Long, andTed Long, and sister, Patty Renfro. She is survived by children, Connie Quinton of Dallas, TX, Donnie (Kate) Davison of St. Joseph, Jerry (Linda) Davison of Kansas City, MO, Jewell Taylor of St Joseph, and Jesse (Amy) Northcutt of St. Joseph, 7 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. She has been cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Leavenworth National Cemetery