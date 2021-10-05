Clear
Lois June Thuman, 96

Lois June Thuman, 96, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 12:49 PM

On February 6, 1925 she was born to Christopher and Nora (Lark) Cook in Eagleville, Missouri.
Her first husband, Glen R. Mathis, passed in 1995. She then married Rolland F. Thuman. He preceded her in death in 2012.
She was an long-time active member of the St. Joseph Three Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For years, she lead the church thrift shop and fundraising activities.
Lois enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother. Lois had many talents and her fingers were never quiet. She enjoyed crocheting and making all kinds of things then sharing the fruits of her labor with the residents of Saxton Riverside Care Center.
She was preceded in death by son, Terry Mathis; four sisters and two brothers.
Survivors include son, Ronald Glen Mathis (Rose Mary), William Leland Mathis, Christopher Roy Mathis; step-daughter, Carole Thomsen; nine grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Graveside Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorial contributions be made to the St. Joseph Three Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 5302 Mitchell Avenue, St. Joseph, Missouri 64507.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
