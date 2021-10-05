Lois June Thuman, 96, St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021.

On February 6, 1925 she was born to Christopher and Nora (Lark) Cook in Eagleville, Missouri.

Her first husband, Glen R. Mathis, passed in 1995. She then married Rolland F. Thuman. He preceded her in death in 2012.

She was an long-time active member of the St. Joseph Three Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For years, she lead the church thrift shop and fundraising activities.

Lois enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother. Lois had many talents and her fingers were never quiet. She enjoyed crocheting and making all kinds of things then sharing the fruits of her labor with the residents of Saxton Riverside Care Center.

She was preceded in death by son, Terry Mathis; four sisters and two brothers.

Survivors include son, Ronald Glen Mathis (Rose Mary), William Leland Mathis, Christopher Roy Mathis; step-daughter, Carole Thomsen; nine grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Graveside Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorial contributions be made to the St. Joseph Three Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 5302 Mitchell Avenue, St. Joseph, Missouri 64507.