Lois M. Smith, 94

Service: Thursday, September 17th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Sep 17, 2020 8:52 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Lois M. Smith
1926-2020

Lois M. Smith, 94, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020.
She was born in Watson, Missouri January 24, 1926 to Albert and Marie Gillespie.
Lois married Everett Smith July 10, 1944. He preceded her in death December 12, 2001.
She was a quiet woman, loving mother, and grandmother. Lois was the biggest cheerleader in the stands when her children played any sports.
She enjoyed working in the garden and spent hours canning, playing in the kitchen band, arts, and crafts, selling Christmas Trees in Texas and being a Sunday School Teacher. Lois also volunteered with Heartland Hospice
The family would like to thank Freudenthal Hospice for being so caring, attentive, and professional.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ronald A. Gillespie; sister, Dale Jean Ray.
Survivors include children, Robert E. Smith (Karen), Queens, Missouri, Linda Richardson (Gary), Hewitt, Texas, Brenda Schoen (Rick), Cosby, Missouri, Tammy Smith Neal, Kansas City, Missouri, Stephen Smith, St. Joseph, Missouri; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Calvary Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

