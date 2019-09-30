Lois' Obituary

Lois Verlee Hager 89, of King City, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her home. She was born January 30, 1930 in Ford City, MO, daughter of the late Gertrude and Grant Peery. She graduated from Stanberry High School and married John Hager after he was discharged from the Navy on August 20, 1947.They shared 65 years of marriage together prior to his death in 2013. She and John owned and operated the King City, R-1 school bus service for 26 years, where she also drove the school bus for several years. Upon their retirement, for the next 10 years they wintered in Florida where she enjoyed working on Sanibel Island at the "She Sells Sea Shells" Shop, where she could enjoy her lifelong love of sea shell crafts. During the summer months they would work at the Grand Canyon, driving the bus and giving tours of the area. She would say these were some of her most enjoyable working years. Lois was a member of the First Christian Church, King City, MO. She was preceded in death by husband, John Robert Hager, her parents, grandson, John Hager, brother, C.G. Peery, and a sister, Margaret Babcock. Survivors include, daughter, Verlee Hager, Orlando, FL, sons, David Hager, King City, MO, and Daryle (Arlene) Hager, New Holland, PA, 7 grandchildren: Stephanie (Kelly) Stoll, Angela (James) Hall, Hayden Hager, Holden Hager, Jessica (Daniel) Brennan, Dara Hager, and Marcy Hager, seven great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, sister in law, Mary Hager, St. Joseph, MO, and several, nieces & nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the First Christian Church-King City. Funeral memorial services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, First Christian Church, King City, MO. Pastor Jonathan Garlock II officiating. The Inurnment will be at the King City Cemetery following the services. Memorials are requested to the First Christian Church - King City, MO. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.