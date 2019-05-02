Clear
Lola M. (Smith) Hendrix, 83, of Kansas City, Missouri

Funeral Service 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 4, 2019 At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Visitation; 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. prior to service at the funeral home. Friends may call after 2 P.M. Friday. Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas

Funeral Service
Saturday, May 04, 2019
1:00 PM
Lola M. Hendrix
January 06, 1936 - April 30, 2019
Lola M. (Smith) Hendrix, 83, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at the Truman Lakewood Care Center.

Lola was born on January 6, 1936 in Troy, Kansas to Nile & Ina (Simpson) Smith.

Lola worked as a housekeeping supervisor, retiring after 23 years at Parklane Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers,(Twin brother) Charles, Kenneth, & Keith Smith, sister, Patricia Stewart.

Survivors; Daughters, Ella Louise Scribner (Gary)
Linda Kay Wiskur
Son, Thomas Ray Hendrix (Kim)
4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great-grandchildren
Sister, Mary Barton
Nieces & nephews

Funeral Service 1:00 P.M. Saturday, May 4, 2019
At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Visitation; 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. prior to service at the funeral home. Friends may call after 2 P.M. Friday.
Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.
Memorials: American Lung Association.
www.harmanrohde.com

