Lola Marie Atkins, 92, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at a local nursing home in Savannah, MO.

She was born August 1, 1927 in Fillmore, MO to the late Albert and Marie (Hatcher) Shaffer.

She married Glenn Dale Atkins in Savannah, MO on January 12, 1947.

Lola loved watching her sons and grandchildren play in all sports throughout the years. She loved fishing, bowling, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She also enjoyed the many trips and vacations she took with family and friends. She was a member of Rosendale Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Glenn Dale; sons Randy (Linda) Atkins and Ricky (Lori) Atkins all of Rosendale, Eugene Atkins of Fillmore; daughter-in-law Cheryl Atkins of Rea; sisters Darlene Polsgrove of Oregon, MO and Beverly Hopkins of St. Joseph; 8 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Diana Marie, and a son, Danny Atkins; her parents; sisters Alberta Ramsey, Imo Lee, Phyllis Fasching, and brother Francis Shaffer.

Family visitation and receiving hours will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Rosendale Christian Church, Rosendale, MO.

Burial will be in Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore, MO.

Memorials may be given to Flaming Spirit Christian Service Camp.