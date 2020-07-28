Lola Norton, 89, of St. Joseph, died July 23, 2020. Lola was born December 26, 1930 in St. Joseph, to Benjamin and Celia (Smith) Webster.

Prior to retirement she was co-owner of Norco Printing Service.

She married William P. Norton, Jr. on January 26, 1951 in St. Joseph, and he preceded her in death on September 6, 1992. Also preceding her in death were her parents and a brother Roger Webster.

Survivors include her children, Michael Norton (Pam), Michele Bay; a sister Janet Kraus; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She loved to go to the casino and was a Bridge LifeMaster.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mosaic Hospice or Home Instead.

Services will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Inurnment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Masks are optional.