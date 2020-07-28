Clear

Lola Norton, 89

Service: Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 1:30 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Jul 28, 2020 8:49 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Lola Norton, 89, of St. Joseph, died July 23, 2020. Lola was born December 26, 1930 in St. Joseph, to Benjamin and Celia (Smith) Webster.

Prior to retirement she was co-owner of Norco Printing Service.

She married William P. Norton, Jr. on January 26, 1951 in St. Joseph, and he preceded her in death on September 6, 1992. Also preceding her in death were her parents and a brother Roger Webster.

Survivors include her children, Michael Norton (Pam), Michele Bay; a sister Janet Kraus; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

She loved to go to the casino and was a Bridge LifeMaster.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mosaic Hospice or Home Instead.

Services will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Inurnment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Masks are optional.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Rain/Thunderstorm chances continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas heading into Monday afternoon. Clouds should clear up for some sunshine Monday afternoon with a high in the low 80s. Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny and dryer with a high in the mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories