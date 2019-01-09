Clear

Lonelle Jean Bonea August 2, 1957 - January 9, 2019

Service arrangements are pending at this time. 　 Memorials are requested to the Lonelle Bonea Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Lonelle Bonea, 61, of Saint Joseph, passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in Saint Joseph. She was born August 2, 1957 in Council Bluffs , IA, daughter of Norma Kelso. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. Lonelle loved singing and spending time with family and her 5 dogs, who were like her children. She attended Abundant Faith Church of God . Lonelle was preceded in death by mother, Norma Jean Kelso, granddaughter, Ariel Reed, brother, Justin Evan Bonea, sister, Patricia Bonea. Survivors include, husband of 17 years, Reggie Warner, daughter, Lonnie (Bart Painter) Lemley, son, Timothy (Joyell Donahoe) Lemley, sisters, Angela Taylor, Jennifer Bonea, Maxine Walker, Anita Bonea, Annette Bonea, Radonna Contreras, all of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Sabrina Lemley, Christopher Lemley, TJ Lemley, Dawn Marie Lemley, great-grandson, Zayden King and numerous nieces and nephews.

Service arrangements are pending at this time.

