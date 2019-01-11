Clear
Lonnelle Jean Bonea-Warner, 61, of Saint Joseph

Service arrangements are pending at this time. Memorials in liue of flowers memorial are requested to the Lonnelle Warner memorial fund in care of www.ruppfuneral.com obituary - tribute fund. or in c/o Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Lonnelle Jean Bonea-Warner
August 2, 1957 - January 9, 2019
Lonnelle Jean Bonea-Warner, 61, of Saint Joseph, passed away Wednesday, January 9, 2019 in Saint Joseph. She was born August 2, 1957 in Council Bluffs , IA, daughter of the late Norma Kelso. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, she loved singing and spending time with family and her 5 dogs, who were like her children, she enjoyed old westerns, like the Rifleman, Gunsmoke and Prairie Big Valley, she also loved country music especially Elvis Presley, and playing Bingo. She attended Abundant Faith Church of God . Lonelle was preceded in death by mother, Norma Jean Kelso, granddaughter, Ariel Reed, brother, Justin Evan Bonea, sister, Patricia Bonea. Survivors include, husband of 17 years, Reggie Warner, daughter, Lonnie (Bart Painter) Lemley, son, Timothy (Joyell Donahoe) Lemley, sisters, Angela Kelso, Jennifer Bonea, Maxine Walker, Anita Bonea, Annette Bonea, Radonna Contreras, all of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Sabrina Lemley, Christopher Lemley, TJ Lemley, Dawn Marie Lemley, great-grandson, Zayden King and numerous nieces and nephews.
