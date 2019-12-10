Lonnie Carl Scott
November 19, 1950 - December 8, 2019
Lonnie Carl Scott 69, Saint Joseph, Missouri died Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Saint Joseph. Born November 19, 1950, St. Joseph. He served in the Marine Corp. Preceded in death by parents, Jasper "Jack" & Esther Scott. Survivors include sons, Brian (Ramona) Scott and Shawn Scott, daughter, Erin (Nathan) Reasons, 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and twin sister, Linna Rogers. Cremation under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time.
Related Content
- Lonnie Carl Scott, 69
- Walter Lonny Dooley 1944-2018
- Lonnie Lee Larabee, 29, St. Joseph, Missouri
- Lonnie Raymond Hines, 89, Oregon, MO.
- Jack Carl Scott II December 11, 1964 - April 25, 2019
- Linda L. Pecora, 69
- Carol Jean Hines, 69
- Lonnie Lee Pinion, 55, of St. Joseph, Mo.
- Carl Lay, 79, Savannah, Missouri
- Clarence William Curtis, 69, Cameron
Scroll for more content...