Lonnie Carl Scott, 69

No services are scheduled at this time.

Lonnie Carl Scott
November 19, 1950 - December 8, 2019
Lonnie Carl Scott 69, Saint Joseph, Missouri died Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Saint Joseph. Born November 19, 1950, St. Joseph. He served in the Marine Corp. Preceded in death by parents, Jasper "Jack" & Esther Scott. Survivors include sons, Brian (Ramona) Scott and Shawn Scott, daughter, Erin (Nathan) Reasons, 10 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and twin sister, Linna Rogers. Cremation under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. There are no scheduled visitation or memorial services at this time.

