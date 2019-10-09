Clear

Lonnie Raymond Hines, 89, Oregon, MO.

Family Visitation Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Wednesday, October 09, 2019 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Funeral Service Heaton Bowman, Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel Thursday, October 10, 2019 11:00 AM 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506 Interment with Military Honors Leavenworth National Cemetery Tuesday, October 15, 2019 1:30 PM 150 Muncie Rd Leavenworth, Kansas 66048

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 12:22 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Lonnie's Obituary

Born on October 28, 1930 in Kansas City, KS, Lonnie Raymond Hines died on October 5, 2019 at the Oregon Care Center in Oregon, MO.
He was a 1947 graduate of St. John's Memorial High School in Olathe, Ks,
Mr. Hines enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in March of 1948 and served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He received a field promotion to 1st Lieutenant in 1965.
He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal (6th Award), Vietnamese Services Medal (3 Stars), Vietnamese Campaign Medal (with device 60-), Rifle Expert Badge and the Pistol Expert Badge. Upon retirement, Mr. Hines transferred to the Fleet Marine Corps Reserve serving until 1978.
By that time he had completed his B.S. Degree in Business Administration at what was then known as Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, MO.
Mr. Hines spent his post military career as a grant writer for the City of Springfield, MO, and later as a Commissioner for Road & Bridge Repair in Andrew County.
Lonnie enjoyed travel, reading and watching sports on television.
Survivors include; His wife Darlene (Vette) Hines whom he married in 1955, daughter; Debra Jean (James) Thornton, son; Larry Raymond (Sue) Hines, brother; Donald Hines, and grandchildren; Ben, Jack, Sam, and Emilie.
Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Thursday October 10, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends on Wednesday evening 5:30-7:30 PM.
Interment with Full Military Honors at Leavenworth Nation Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
Today we will start seeing an increase in cloud cover and then eventually the chance for some scattered showers this afternoon and we will hang on to the warm temperatures today as well. Rain chances will then continue to be in the forecast through Friday morning. This is happening as a strong cold front pushes through the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events