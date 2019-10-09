Lonnie Raymond Hines, 89, Oregon, MO.

Lonnie's Obituary

Born on October 28, 1930 in Kansas City, KS, Lonnie Raymond Hines died on October 5, 2019 at the Oregon Care Center in Oregon, MO.

He was a 1947 graduate of St. John's Memorial High School in Olathe, Ks,

Mr. Hines enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in March of 1948 and served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He received a field promotion to 1st Lieutenant in 1965.

He was awarded the Good Conduct Medal (6th Award), Vietnamese Services Medal (3 Stars), Vietnamese Campaign Medal (with device 60-), Rifle Expert Badge and the Pistol Expert Badge. Upon retirement, Mr. Hines transferred to the Fleet Marine Corps Reserve serving until 1978.

By that time he had completed his B.S. Degree in Business Administration at what was then known as Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield, MO.

Mr. Hines spent his post military career as a grant writer for the City of Springfield, MO, and later as a Commissioner for Road & Bridge Repair in Andrew County.

Lonnie enjoyed travel, reading and watching sports on television.

Survivors include; His wife Darlene (Vette) Hines whom he married in 1955, daughter; Debra Jean (James) Thornton, son; Larry Raymond (Sue) Hines, brother; Donald Hines, and grandchildren; Ben, Jack, Sam, and Emilie.

Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Thursday October 10, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends on Wednesday evening 5:30-7:30 PM.

Interment with Full Military Honors at Leavenworth Nation Cemetery will be held at a later date.