Lonnie Richard Churchill, 51, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021.
He was born October 26, 1969 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Elmer and Mildred (Lykins) Churchill Sr.
Lonnie was a 1988 graduate of Dekalb High School.
He enjoyed spending time with his nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Churchill Sr., grandparents, Lonnie Lykins and Richard Churchill(Della).
Survivors include mother, Mildred Churchill; grandmother, Velma Lykins; brother Elmer (Donna) Churchill; 3 nieces, Britney Churchill, Tianna Churchill, and Kassandra Churchill; 6 great nieces, Abigail, Amelia, Kourtnee, Mya, Arianna, and Nevaeh; aunts, uncles, cousins, many other family and friends.
Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
