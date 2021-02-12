Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lonnie Richard Churchill, 51

Lonnie Richard Churchill, 51, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 2:59 PM

Lonnie Richard Churchill, 51, Pattonsburg, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021.
He was born October 26, 1969 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Elmer and Mildred (Lykins) Churchill Sr.
Lonnie was a 1988 graduate of Dekalb High School.
He enjoyed spending time with his nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Churchill Sr., grandparents, Lonnie Lykins and Richard Churchill(Della).
Survivors include mother, Mildred Churchill; grandmother, Velma Lykins; brother Elmer (Donna) Churchill; 3 nieces, Britney Churchill, Tianna Churchill, and Kassandra Churchill; 6 great nieces, Abigail, Amelia, Kourtnee, Mya, Arianna, and Nevaeh; aunts, uncles, cousins, many other family and friends.
Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -18°
Clarinda
Cloudy
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 0° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -19°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -18°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -10°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 0° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -20°
The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Friday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for Friday with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Friday morning and Friday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories