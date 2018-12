Lonza Eugene(Distafino)Cunningham

1968-2018

Lonza Eugene (Distafino) Cunningham, 50, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018.

He was born November 5, 1968 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Eugene Distafino and Kathryn Hamilton.

Lonza enjoyed hauling scrap, having a good time, enjoying time with friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; uncle, Robert Hamilton. Survivors include son, Scheldon Crist, St. Joseph, Missouri; daughters, Raven Hicks, Springfield, Missouri, Myriah Hicks, Olympia, Washington; grandchildren, TreaVon Brown, Springfield, Missouri, Izzabella Weyer, St. Joseph, Missouri; sisters, Marcella Cunningham, St. Joseph, Missouri, Tommie Jo Lance, Amazonia, Missouri.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Blind Association.