Lorelai Elizabeth Ann Kress, 3 months

Lorelai Elizabeth Ann Kress 3 months old, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:16 PM

Lorelai Elizabeth Ann Kress 3 months old, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. She was born February 14, 2021 in St. Joseph, MO. She is survived by her mother, Krista Richardson, and father Dakota Penland, brother, Sylar Kress, sister, Venus Moore, maternal grandparents, Chris and Betsy Flint, maternal great grandmother, Patsy Kress, maternal great grandfather, Jerry Kress (Ed Schmermund), maternal great grandmother, Jan Flint, aunt, Bridget Hassler (Seth Webster), and uncle, Colton Flint, cousins Kieran and Lakota, as well as several great aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death maternal great grandfather, DeWayne Flint.
The family will receive friends from 6:-7:00 PM on Friday with a prayer services 7:00 p.m. Friday, Father Lac Pham officiating at the Rupp Funeral Home.

