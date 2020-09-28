Loren Kier, 82, Rosendale, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at a local hospital in St. Joseph, MO. He was born on May 24, 1938 to Homer Loren & Emma (Wilkerson) Kier. He married Shirlene Deason in 1960 and had four children he then married Donita Hamm and she preceded him in death.

Loren enjoyed hunting and the outdoors, tractor pulling, and his Harley-Davidson. Loren was in law enforcement from Andrew County Sheriff to Bailiff for Buchanan County Count.

He is survived by his sons; Steve Kier, and Jimmy (ZoAnn) Kier both or Rea, MO; daughters, Tommi (Steve) Herbster of King City, MO , and Terri (Tony) Singleton of Rosendale, MO; stepchildren, Johnny (Carmen) Long of Rosendale and Brenda (Scott) Howell of Savannah; brother Dean (Shirley) Kier of Dearborn, MO; eleven grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother, Harry Blizzard, and sister, Susie Mae Jennings.

Graveside inurnment services are scheduled for 11:00am, Thursday, October 1, 2020 at King City Cemetery, King City, MO. Memorial contributions can be made to The American Diabetes Association. Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah is in charge of local arrangements.