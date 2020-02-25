Loren "Larry" Dale Gordon, 82, of St. Joseph, Missouri; passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Larry was born on July 28, 1937 in Correctionville, IA to Arthur Earl and Freda Marie (Hinkhouse) Gordon. He graduated from Correctionville High School and from Morningside College with a BS in Business Administration and Secondary Education. Loren enjoyed playing sports in high school and college.

He served his country in the Air National Guard from 1959 through 1965.

Loren married Nancy Beth Murtagh on July 22, 1959 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sioux City, IA. Loren then took over operating the family farm and later worked in the farm seed industry as an area director.

Loren and Nancy had four children. He enjoyed fishing, golf and sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Loren is survived in the home by Nancy. In addition, his daughters, Linda (Eric) Bahrke, Lisa Gordon, and his sons, Tim (Wendy) Gordon and Matt Gordon; his grandchildren, Nick (Jacquie) Gordon, Adam (Lexie) VanWyhe, Jessica (Greg) Diederich and Sarah Bahrke; 6 great-grandchildren and his sister Doris "Sis" Denton; brother-in-law, Don Murtagh and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert; and twin sisters, Jeanne and Joanne and nephew, Christopher Murtagh.

Memorial Service 2:00 PM Friday, February 28, 2020 with a reception to follow at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

A Graveside Service and Celebration of Life will be held in Correctionville, IA at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Salem Lutheran Church 1391 Lee Ave, Correctionville, IA for the LIFT Children's Program or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be left at heatonbowmansmith.com.