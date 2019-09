Lorena (Harness) Whittaker, 88, of Atchison, Kansas died Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Atchison hospital.

Lorena was born on June 3, 1931 in rural Atchison to Cassian David & Elsie Mae (Muncie) Harness.

She worked at Whitaker Cable, and a LPN for Missouri Methodist Hospital, Atchison Hospital, Atchison Medical lodge and the VA Medical Center.

Lorena married Vernon Whittaker in 1956, they later divorced.

She was preceded by her parents, daughter, Shirley Davies, sister, June (Jack) Diffley, brothers, Dean and Donald Harness and a great-grandson, Ryder William Rush.

Survivors include her children; Steve Whittaker (Linda), Wathena, Kansas

Raymond Whittaker (Lynnette), Atchison, Kansas

Terry Whittaker, Atchison, Kansas

numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sister-in-law, Marylene Harness, San Angelo, Texas

FUNERAL: 10:30 A.M. Friday, September 6, 2019.

At: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Burial: Mount Vernon Cemetery, Atchison, Kansas.

Visitation; family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Thursday evening at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9 A.M. Thursday.

Memorials: Troy Ambulance Fund

