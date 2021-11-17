Lorene Inez Brott, 95, of St. Joseph, died November 11, 2021. Lorene was born May 17, 1926 in St. Joseph to Isaac Martin and Lorene Bell (Brown) Brott.

She retired after 44 years at Quaker Oats. At the time of her retirement she was Unit Leader.

Survivors include a sister Wanda Weddington; brother Ralph Brott; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and several siblings.

She enjoyed watching crime shows and mowed her grass up until the age of 91.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 17, 2021, beginning at 12:00 noon at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.