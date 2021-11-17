Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lorene Inez Brott, 95

Lorene Inez Brott, 95, of St. Joseph, died November 11, 2021.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 4:29 PM

Lorene Inez Brott, 95, of St. Joseph, died November 11, 2021. Lorene was born May 17, 1926 in St. Joseph to Isaac Martin and Lorene Bell (Brown) Brott.

She retired after 44 years at Quaker Oats. At the time of her retirement she was Unit Leader.

Survivors include a sister Wanda Weddington; brother Ralph Brott; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and several siblings.

She enjoyed watching crime shows and mowed her grass up until the age of 91.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 17, 2021, beginning at 12:00 noon at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Atchison
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 33°
A cold front is currently moving through the area today bringing some light drizzle to areas mainly east of I-35. Cooler temperatures will continue to move into the area this morning as breezy winds from the north begin to pick up. Temperatures will struggle to warm up this afternoon as clouds linger across the area. Temperatures will be on the cooler side throughout the rest of the week into the weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry conditions look to continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories