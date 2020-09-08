Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lorene Miller, 101

Service: Thursday, September 10th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 9:04 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Lorene Miller, 101, Stewartsville, Missouri; returned to her heavenly home on September 5, 2020. Devotion to her family and firm belief in God supported her throughout her life and ultimately gave her peace.

Lorene was born to Ray and Nellie (Anderson) Good of Ravenwood, Missouri on March 17, 1919. The oldest of four girls, Lorene helped raise her sisters and was her daddy's helper on the farm.

In addition to homemaker and farmer's wife, Lorene worked at the Methodist Medical Center in St. Joseph for 10 years, as a large animal veterinarian assistant, briefly ran a restaurant and likely wall-papered most of the houses in Union Star, Missouri. She loved her family, her flowers, gardening and Jesus Christ.

Lorene was preceded in death by her parents; sister, LaVeda Montgomery, husbands, Robert Hoskins, Claude W. Miller and Lee Lippincott; son, Ronald Miller daughter, Ramona Weiland and infant granddaughter, Debra Long.

Surivors daughter, Roberta Long, son, Richard Miller (Lori); sisters, LaFaye Newcomer (Leroy) and Loretta Smith (Harvey); eleven grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren

Funeral Service 2:00 PM Thursday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial donations to Alzheimer's Association in lieu of flowers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
A cold front will move into the northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas from the north late Monday. It will bring a chance of thunderstorms through the Labor Day evening and well into Tuesday. Monday night, a few storms may be strong to severe, with damaging hail and wind possible with the strongest storms. Temperatures will drop into the 60s Tuesday with continued rain chances and breezy winds. Shower and storm chances continue into Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories