Lorenzo Alphanso 56, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born September 5, 1964, son of Ewa and Alphanzo Salvador. He was a Catholic. Survivors include, wife, Bercy Berry, 3 children: Geraldine Alphanso, Merly Alphonso, and Mason Alphonso. Family viewing 4-6 pm Saturday November 28, 2020, Rupp Chapel, Funeral services: 1:00 -7 pm, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Chuuk Cemetery, of the Federated States of Micronesia.
