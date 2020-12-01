Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lorenzo Alphanso, 56

Lorenzo Alphanso 56, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Saint Joseph, MO.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 5:28 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Lorenzo Alphanso 56, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Saint Joseph, MO. He was born September 5, 1964, son of Ewa and Alphanzo Salvador. He was a Catholic. Survivors include, wife, Bercy Berry, 3 children: Geraldine Alphanso, Merly Alphonso, and Mason Alphonso. Family viewing 4-6 pm Saturday November 28, 2020, Rupp Chapel, Funeral services: 1:00 -7 pm, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Chuuk Cemetery, of the Federated States of Micronesia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories