Loretta E. Miller 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021 at her home. She was born August 19, 1968 in Spearfish, SD, daughter of Beverly and Willard Groce. She worked at Saxton Chateau as a cook. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and going shopping. Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Brian Miller in 2015, her parents and siblings, Mary Ellis, Robert Groce, and Carol Buehler. Survivors include: children, Kyle Groce, Crystal (Robert) Watson, Matthew Hahn (Misty Miller,) and Timothy Hahn, sisters, Shonna Bowman, Shirley Umscheid, Jeanette (David) Runnels, and Karen (Carl) Smith, 14 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Miller has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home with a Memorial Service following at 7:00 p.m. Memorials are requested to the Loretta Miller Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.