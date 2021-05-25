Clear
Lori A. Harris, 58

Lori A. Harris, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at her home.

Posted: May 25, 2021 3:14 PM

Lori A. Harris, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at her home. She was born April 30, 1962 in St. Joseph, daughter of Harold and Mary Lou Dowell. She attended Lafayette High School. She worked at area Saxton Care facilities. Lori's hobbies included going to the casino and she loved her cats. Lori was preceded in death by her father, Harold Dowell, and brother, Kevin Dowell. Survivors include, her companion of 30 years, Earl "Spider" Pulliam of the home, her mother Mary Lou Dowell, daughter, Crystal (Joshua) Shaifer of St Joseph, sons, Michael Dowell of Columbia, MO and Trevor Harris of St. Joseph, sister, Kathy (Terry) Williams of St Joseph, brothers, Jeffery (Kim) Dowell of St. Joseph and Curtis (Amy) Dowell, 7 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Ms. Harris has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

