Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lori Lyn Redmond, 46

Lori Lyn Redmond 46, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away after a courageous three year battle with cancer on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at her home.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 3:41 PM

Lori Lyn Redmond 46, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away after a courageous three year battle with cancer on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at her home. She was born March 19, 1974 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Vickie (Culp) and Larry DeWar. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1992, and married David Redmond in 1998. Lori worked at Mosaic Life Care Hospital in the infomatic technology department for the last 20 years. She was a devoted mother to her boys, and loved spending time watching their sporting events. She served on the St. James School Board, and she was member of St. James Catholic Church. She is survived by her parents, Larry and Vickie DeWar of St. Joseph, husband, David of the home, four sons: Clay (Shannon), Brody, Gavin and Owen Redmond, and grandson, Wesley Redmond.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:00 pm Monday with the family receiving friends from 6-8 pm Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 69°
Clarinda
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 68°
St. Joseph
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 69°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 63°
Falls City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 72°
Winds will be out of the south today and tonight which will eventually start to warm us up as we head into Friday afternoon. The winds really start to pick up as we head into your Friday, and we could see wind gusts up to 35mph. Warmer temperatures will be here to stay with lots of sunshine and a few passing clouds. Temperatures will really start to warm up again Saturday afternoon and for the rest of the weekend with highs back in the upper 70s. Winds will continue to stay breezy this weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances and possibly a few thunderstorms returning on Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories