Lori Lyn Redmond 46, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away after a courageous three year battle with cancer on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at her home. She was born March 19, 1974 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Vickie (Culp) and Larry DeWar. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1992, and married David Redmond in 1998. Lori worked at Mosaic Life Care Hospital in the infomatic technology department for the last 20 years. She was a devoted mother to her boys, and loved spending time watching their sporting events. She served on the St. James School Board, and she was member of St. James Catholic Church. She is survived by her parents, Larry and Vickie DeWar of St. Joseph, husband, David of the home, four sons: Clay (Shannon), Brody, Gavin and Owen Redmond, and grandson, Wesley Redmond.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Joseph Totton Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:00 pm Monday with the family receiving friends from 6-8 pm Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home.