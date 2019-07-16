Clear
Lori Lynn Hovey 61, of Helena, Missouri

SERVICE TIME HAS BEEN CHANGED FROM SATURDAY 7/13 TO SATURDAY 7/20 1-2 PM, 2 PM MEMORIAL SERVICE The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Lori's Obituary
Lori Lynn Hovey 61, of Helena, Missouri passed away Sunday July 7, 2019 at her home. She was born November 6, 1957 in St. Joseph, Missouri daughter of the late Mary & Richard Hovey. She graduated from Central High School, and worked in the grocery business all her life in the St. Joseph, and Kansas City area's. She enjoyed reading, and sports when she was younger, and was a member of the Central Assembly of God Church. Lori was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by sons: Derek (Michele) Hampton, Kansas City, MO, Walter W Lomax Jr., St. Joseph, MO, and Richard (Candice) Lomax of OK, sister Tari Hovey, Helena, MO, 9 grandchildren, Owen, Ziesha, Walter Jr., Destiny, Makenna, Faith, Richard Jr., Lucas, and Derek II, 2 nephews, 1 niece, many great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. The inurnment will be Saturday, at the Memorial Park Cemetery. She will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

