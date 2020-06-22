Clear

Loritta "Rita" Miller, 72

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Jun 22, 2020 9:51 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Loritta (Rita) Miller, 72, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020.
She was born February 24, 1948 to John and Dessie (Barnhill) Williams.
Rita married Daniel Miller June 30, 1966. They were married 50 years before his passing in 2016.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; children, Lynette Steltenpohl and Daniel J. Miller; and niece, Tabatha.
She was a member of Long Branch Christian Church.
Survivors include children, Janet Karns (John) and Matthew Miller; sister, Linda Butterfield (Ted); grandchildren, Tarah, Josh, Geordan, Cody (Sarah) Lindsy, Livia, Braven; nephews, Teddy II, Michael, Dalton; niece, Bailey (Mason); son-in-law, Bruce; daughter-in-law; Christina; numerous great grandchildren and extended family and friends.
Farewell services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Long Branch Christian Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

