Lorna B. Corder, 96, of St. Joseph, Missouri, was born on April 22, 1923 and died on February 9, 2020.

Lorna was a graduate of Welda High School and of the University of Kansas where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business and worked for TWA. Lorna was born and reared in Welda, Kansas. She married Robert Corder on July 28, 1945 in Garnett, Kansas. He preceded her in death January 21, 1996.

Lorna was a dedicated, loving mother, and supportive partner of more than fifty years, and an avid golf and bridge player both in Highland and St. Joseph. She was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church of St. Joseph.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Robbie and Mattie (Skillman) Ecclefield and four siblings, Tom Ecclefield, Bobbie Ecclefield, Elaine Keen and Wayne Ecclefield.

Survivors include Dr. Robert, Jr. (Karen), Mark (Elaine), Scott (Barbara), Laura Bond, Ronald (Sherry) and Susan Christy (Steve). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Private Farewell Service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Heart Association.