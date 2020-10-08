Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lou Etta Wamsley, 89

Service: Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home.

Posted: Oct 8, 2020 12:43 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Lou Etta Wamsley, 89, of Savannah, MO passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at a local hospital in St. Joseph. She was born October 10, 1930 in Clarksdale, MO to Elmer and Mabel (White) Thornton. She married Charles Wamsley in St. Joseph on February 17, 1956 and he preceded her in death February 15, 1998.

Lou loved her family and cared for her day care children. She enjoyed yard sales, shopping and playing board/card games.

She is survived by her daughter, Charla Caton of Savannah; grandchildren, Brittany Caton and Joshua Smith of Savannah and Khizer Shunk of Fillmore; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Louis “Buff” Thornton, Kenneth Thornton and Eldon Thornton; and sisters, Ruth Ann Thornton, Willa Jean Thornton and Marie Thornton.

Funeral services will be 10:00am, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Visitation and family receiving hours will be 6:00pm-8:00pm, Monday, October 5, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Burial will be in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetary, St. Joseph, MO. Memorials may be made to Charla or Brittany Caton.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
A warm start to your Wednesday and lots of sunshine for the area across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and allowed us to warm up into the upper 80's. Thursday looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. The rest of the week will continue the sunny and dry forecast with temperatures at or above the average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories