Lou Etta Wamsley, 89, of Savannah, MO passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at a local hospital in St. Joseph. She was born October 10, 1930 in Clarksdale, MO to Elmer and Mabel (White) Thornton. She married Charles Wamsley in St. Joseph on February 17, 1956 and he preceded her in death February 15, 1998.

Lou loved her family and cared for her day care children. She enjoyed yard sales, shopping and playing board/card games.

She is survived by her daughter, Charla Caton of Savannah; grandchildren, Brittany Caton and Joshua Smith of Savannah and Khizer Shunk of Fillmore; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Louis “Buff” Thornton, Kenneth Thornton and Eldon Thornton; and sisters, Ruth Ann Thornton, Willa Jean Thornton and Marie Thornton.

Funeral services will be 10:00am, Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Visitation and family receiving hours will be 6:00pm-8:00pm, Monday, October 5, 2020 at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. Burial will be in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetary, St. Joseph, MO. Memorials may be made to Charla or Brittany Caton.