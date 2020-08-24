Louan Wynn, 84, of Platte City, MO, passed away on August 21, 2020 at St Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City, MO. Louan was born December 17, 1935 in Leavenworth, KS to Ralph Wesley and Edna Josephine (Richardson) Moppin. She graduated from Platte City High School and made her career in banking; working in several area banking institutions while living most of her life in Kansas and Missouri. Louan also resided for several years in Nebraska, where she met her future husband. She married Larry Dean Wynn on December 7, 1973 in Smith Center, KS. Louan was a member of the Hillsboro Christian Church in Platte City, and donated her time as a volunteer for the Leavenworth Assistance Center. She also enjoyed bowling, being in the outdoors, and spending time with her pets. Louan was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her sister Shirley Whitton. She is survived by her sister Eva Jane Hoeltzel; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and loving family members in Nebraska. Following cremation, a visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Hillsboro Christian Church; followed by an 11:00 a.m. memorial service, under the direction of Pastor Jimmy Porter. Per local health guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions can be given to the Hillsboro Christian Church or to the Ridgeley Christian Church.