Louann Fowler Erickson, 78

Louann Fowler Erickson, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, surrounded by her family, went to be with the Lord on April 5, 2021.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:06 AM

She was born May 10, 1942 to Frank and Bobbie Lee (Patterson) Fowler in Dallas, TX.
She was a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church, the Sparta Ladies Service Group and Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority.
Louann was a proud Texan that loved the yellow rose, red birds and convertibles. More than anything, she loved spending time with family and watching her grandchildren play sports.
She dedicated over thirty years to the nursing profession. Louann worked as a Registered Nurse at Methodist Hospital, Citadel Health Care, Carriage Square, the State Hospital (later known as Northwest Missouri Psychiatric and Rehabilitation Center) and later teaching Certified Nurses Aid classes at Hillyard Vocational Technical School.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Laurinda Lee Erickson; and brothers, Frank and Curtis Dean Fowler.
Survivors include her children, Chris Erickson (Patrice) of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, Leslie Crockett (Alan) of DeKalb, Missouri and Julie King (Kevin Hulett) of St. Joseph, Missouri; grandchildren, Christopher Erickson, Hunter Crockett (Katie), Ezekiel Erickson, Rylee Crockett, Matias Erickson, Cade King, Alexina Erickson and Jazlyn King; great-grandkids, Haisley and Dylan Crockett; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and beloved cats.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, April 9, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Louann will be inurned at Restland Cemetery, Dallas, Texas in the Fowler family plot, with her daughter, at a future date. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family suggests they be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

