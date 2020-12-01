Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Louie Springs, 83

Louie Howard Jason Springs, 83, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 5:08 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Louie Howard Jason Springs, 83, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born July 18, 1937 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Dorthy and Louie Springs. Louie owned and operated Springs Auto Salvage for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, riding and working on bikes with grandkids. Louie also loved tinkering with things. Louie was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Survivors include, wife, Violet Springs, 9 step children and many grandchildren and extended family. Mr. Springs has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to LaVerna Village of St. Joseph. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories