Louie Springs, 83

Louie Howard Jason Springs, 83, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born July 18, 1937 in St. Joseph, MO, son of Dorthy and Louie Springs. Louie owned and operated Springs Auto Salvage for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, riding and working on bikes with grandkids. Louie also loved tinkering with things. Louie was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. Survivors include, wife, Violet Springs, 9 step children and many grandchildren and extended family. Mr. Springs has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to LaVerna Village of St. Joseph. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.