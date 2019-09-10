Louis "Doc" Decker, 59, of St. Joseph, died Monday, September 9, 2019. Louis was born July 31, 1960, to Louis William and Nancy Jane (Owens) Decker.

He was a field engineer for Boehringer-Ingelheim.

Louis married Donna Martin on December 17, 1977, in St. Joseph, and she survives. Also surviving are his children, Eric Martin (Rebecca), Lesley Grable (Tim); six grandchildren, Preston, Kobe, Cayden, Hayven, Madelyn; siblings, Harold Decker (Pam), Joe Decker (Sheila), Linda Decker, Bart Watts (Stephanie), Aneta Ytell (Charles); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Doc was a member of IBEW #545, the Eagles Lodge, but his joy in life was playing the bass guitar for numerous bands in the area, most recently the band "No Limits". Through his music he gained many life long friends whom he considered family. He loved to fish, boat, and spend time at the lake with his family, and was an avid sci-fi movie buff.

Preceding him in death were his father Louis Decker, mother Nancy Watts, granddaughter Melia Grable, two sisters, Vivian Ytell and Madeline Decker.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Noyes Home for Children.

Memorial visitation will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Celebration of Life services will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.