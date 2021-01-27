Clear
Louis E. Parmelee, 83

Louis E. Parmelee, 83, of St. Joseph, died January 14, 2021. Louis was born December 23, 1937, in Lander, WY, to Edward M. and Mary Louise (Freeman) Parmelee.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:29 PM

He graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Colorado, and received a Master's Degree from the University of Northern Colorado.

Louis was a professor at Missouri Western State University teaching astronomy, geology, and earth sciences. After retirement he was a substitute teacher teaching science to the students. He was also a metals and coin expert for Kristens Coin and Jewelry in St. Joseph.

He is survived by his sister Mary Parmelee and many cousins.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangement by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
