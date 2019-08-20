Louis Eugene Botts June 15, 1923 - August 18, 2019

Louis Eugene Botts 96, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, MO. He was born June 15, 1923 in Maysville, MO. He served in the Army and is a veteran of the World War II, and was on the fourth boat to land in the D-Day invasion, and served at Omaha Beach in Normandy, France and the Rhineland. he is the recipient of the Purple Heart, Ribbon with Three Bronze Service Stars, One Bronze Arrowhead, One Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, the World War II Victory Ribbon Good Conduct Medal. After being honorably discharged, he worked at St. Joe Stockyards, and the Methodist Hospital in St. Joseph, MO. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Louis was preceded in death by his mother Gladys Phelps-Davies, father Raymond Botts, half sister, Marie Davies-Suthers and former wife Iva Botts. Survivors include, 3 children: Bobby (Karen) Botts, St. Joseph, MO, Judith (Ed) Wimmer, Scottsdale, AZ, and Ronald (Elaine) Botts of Lake Ozark, MO, 3 grandchildren, Bradley (Diana) Hughs, Angie Botts-Harris, Robert Botts, great grandchildren, Jakeb Harris, Ava & William Botts, and Caleigh Hughs, numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren, and his friend, Norma Bear of Wathena, KS.

A Graveside Funeral service and interment will be conducted with full military honors on Wednesday August 21, at 1:00 p.m., at the Bellemont Cemetery, Wathena, Kansas. Funeral honors under the auspices of the American Legion Post 116, Wathena, KS., A Celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 24th from 1-4 pm at the VFW Post 6760, on Lake and Cherokee, St. Joseph, MO. Memorials are requested to the VFW Post 6760 or Disabled American Vetereans Association. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.