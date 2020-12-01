Louis Richard Jeffries, Jr., 75, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, Missouri.

He was born January 1, 1945 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Richard attended Edison Grade School and graduated from Lafayette High School in 1964. He also attended St. Joseph Jr. College, University of Hawaii, University of Georgia, University of South Carolina and Missouri Western State University before joining the Marines and during his enlistment. Richard enlisted in the Marine Corp serving from 1965 to 1969. Richard worked at the St. Joseph News Press and was last employed by Mead (Western Tablet Company).

Richard was a member of Ashland Avenue United Methodist Church, the Boy Scouts of America and had a lifetime membership to the V.F.W. Post #1668 in which he transferred to Post #7158 in Cameron, Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Richard Jeffries, Sr. and Mabel (Birt) Jeffries-Miller; and grandparents, William J. and Zetta (King) Birt, Homer and Cora Jeffries; brother-in-law, Dean Miller.

Survivors include sisters, Jeannie Baker (Edward), Stewartsville, MO, Faye Miller, Kyle, TX; brother, Merle Lee Jeffries (Nancy); numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 3:00 P.M. Friday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call after 3:00 P.M., Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Missouri Veterans Home, Cameron, Missouri. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.