Louise Gillett, 89

Louise Gillett, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 4:23 PM

She was born August 5, 1932, in Stanberry, Missouri.
Louise married Dennis L. Gillett May 20, 1950. He preceded her in death March 27, 2017.
She was a member of Wyatt Park Christian Church.
Louise enjoyed cooking and playing cards, but most of all spending time with her family.
She was also preceded in death by her mother, Jean Lajoie; stepfather, Marion Lajoie; brother, Wayne Walton; and sister, Norma Jean Trammell.
Survivors include children, Janette Howard (John), Ron Gillett (Julie), Debbie Russell (John); grandchildren, Kim Davidson (Dallas), Heather Gillett (Ryan Pummell), Grant Gillett (Jessica), Carrie Cromer (Rusty), Chris Howard, Craig Russell (Whitney); great-grandchildren, Chase and Kaylin Davidson, Molly, Hayden and Wade Gillett, Noah and Brookelyn Cromer; Emma Russell; sisters-in-law, Mary Gillett, Doris Saunders (Jim); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Wyatt Park Christian Church or Mosaic Life Care Hospice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Rain is slowly starting to enter our area from the west this morning. The rain will be scattered at first, with the chance for a few thunderstorms. More moderate and widespread rain will take over late this afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will remain in the 50s throughout the rest of the day. Moderate to heavy rain will continue overnight tonight into Thursday. Thursday looks to be a pretty rainy day overall with a very breezy northwesterly wind. Conditions look to start to dry out on Friday through the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A cold front will move through the area Sunday dropping our temperatures into the 40s to start next week.
