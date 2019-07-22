Louise Kathleen Daily November 28, 1927 - July 06, 2019

Louise Kathleen Daily, 91, of St. Joseph, died July 6, 2019. Louise was born November 28, 1927, in St. Joseph, to Richard Clark and Ethel Edna (Boyer) Harvey.

Prior to retirement in 1987 she was a field rep for the Social Security Administration. She was a member of the Savannah MO First Christian Church.

Louise was married to Charles McKlin Daily III for 60 years and he preceded her in death on July 3, 2011. Also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her children, Kathleen Davison (Don), Michael Daily (Ana); eight grandchildren, Scott Furst, Mike (Talitha) Weston, Nick (Emily) Weston, Lauren (Ray) DeArmas, Justin Daily, Shelly Flaherty, Andy Davison, Cali Davison (Tyson Snodgrass) ; twelve great-grandchildren; one great- great-grandson; two sisters Sandra Heater (Joe), Sarah Militano (Marshall); other relatives and friends.

She loved to read and loved to travel around the country and abroad with her husband. She was very politically minded. Her greatest joy was being with her family. They were the center of her life and her grandchildren called her "Super-Nana".

Memorial services will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, MO. Inurnment will follow in the Savannah Cemetery, Savannah, MO.