Louise Mindrup, 88 of Kansas City, MO passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.

She was born on April 13, 1932 to Charley and Mary Helen (Arnold) Reineke in Parkville, MO. Louise grew up in Ridgley and graduated from Edgerton High School.

On February 3, 1953 she was united in marriage to Eugene Mindrup. After their marriage they lived in Barstow, CA, in 1954 they returned to Edgerton, and in 1958 they moved to rural Kansas City where they made their home. Gene passed away July 16, 2011.

Louise enjoyed being a homemaker and babysitting her grandchildren, great-niece, and great- grandchildren. She was also a caregiver for her husband and parents in their later years. Louise loved taking care of everything from her flowers to her family.

She was an active member of the Barry Christian Church, where she organized the kitchen and helped run the annual turkey dinner.

Louise was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Robert Reineke and his wife Myrt and Charles Reineke; and brother-in-law Ed Wolf.

She is survived by her children, Keith Mindrup and wife Vicky, Independence, MO and Cindy Hunter and husband Tony, Arlington, TN; grandchildren, Nicolle Hays and husband Jason, Shawn Mindrup and wife Angelina, Seth Hunter and Chad Hunter; great-grandsons, Tucker and Tanner; great-granddaughter Arianna; sister Ruby Wolf; sister-in-law Marian Reineke; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Ridgely Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Barry Christian Church, 1500 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64155

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower