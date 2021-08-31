Clear
Lowell Dean Schussler, 69

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 3:43 PM

Lowell Dean Schussler 69, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday August 16, 2021 in a Kansas City Hospital. He was born May 16, 1952 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Wilma & John Schussler. He graduated from Central High School, and worked at Berger Company as a sewing machine mechanic. He loved fishing and deer hunting. He was a Methodist. Lowell was preceded in death by his wife, Lori Ann Schussler, parents, John Lambert Schussler, and Wilma Schussler-Herring, and a brother, Leonard Schussler. Survivors include sons, Mike (Debbie) Fletcher, Anthony (Vicky) Schussler, and Benjimen (Latoya) Schussler, daughters, Ladonna Blakely, Melinda (Robert) Hieb, and Jonelle (William) Hudson, 15 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and his loving companion, Patty Kieffer. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm Friday, with memorial services and public live stream following Friday, August 20, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. He has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. The inurnment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

