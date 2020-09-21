Lowell Duane Morrill, 92

Lowell Duane Morrill

May 9, 1928 - September 9, 2020

Lowell Duane Morrill, the son of Sidney L. Morrill and Annabel (Frazee) Morrill, was born May 9th, 1928, on their farm in Summerfield, Kansas. He attended grade school in Summerfield until the family moved to Ft. Morgan, Colorado where he graduated from Ft. Morgan High School in 1946.

Lowell then attended Tarkio College in Tarkio, Missouri, graduating in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Sometime in 1954, Lowell met Rosemary Kyle in Denver during a double date with couples from their church. They soon realized they were meant to be together. Lowell proposed to Rosemary on Valentine’s Day.

On August 7, 1955, Lowell was united in marriage to Rosemary Kyle in Tarkio, Missouri. They became the parents of four children, Deborah Lynn, Thomas Duane, John David and Leigh Ann. They made their home in Colorado, Iowa, Missouri, and the last 45 years in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Lowell currently lived in his daughter’s home in Edmond, Oklahoma, where he passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at the age of 92.

Lowell began his career with Skelly Oil Company in 1950 as a Routeman delivering propane in Clay and Platte Counties, Missouri. In November 1950 he joined the United States Army in Fort Belvoir, Virginia as a private. In November 1952 he was honorably discharged as a corporal. He then rejoined Skelly Oil Company in Denver, Colorado and continued his career there for 33 years. He took early retirement and then started his own commercial real estate agency called Morrill Realty for 20 years.

Lowell and Rosemary were faithful and active members of the Kirk of the Hills Presbyterian Church in Tulsa. They joined The Kirk in 1972 and attended Sunday worship weekly. Lowell and Rosemary attended Sunday School and numerous bible studies. He was an amazing friend to many at The Kirk and he will be greatly missed.

His favorite things to do were work in his vegetable garden, closely monitor the stock market, and go to the “office” (The Savoy) to have coffee with his buddies. As a younger father, he loved to go fishing in Colorado with family and relatives and hunting with family and relatives in Tarkio.

In addition to his parents, Lowell was preceded in death by his beloved Rosemary Morrill on January 18, 2018 and their daughter Deborah Lynn on September 9, 1956, and his brothers Ross, Ken and sister Ruby Mulder. Their surviving children are Tom Morrill and wife, Brenda, of Kansas City, Missouri, John Morrill and wife, Maricel, of Pinellas Park, Florida, and their children, Kyle David and Mark David, and Leigh Ann Brown and husband, Michael, in Edmond, Oklahoma, and their son, Justin Brown; great-grandson, Anthony Brown and Josh Daniel Brown; and sister-in-law, Vicki Kyle, Glenwood, Iowa and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral (no Visitation due to COVID):

1:00pm, Thursday September 24th, 2020

The Kirk of the Hills, Tulsa, OK

Memorials: Kirk of the Hills, Sanctuary Guild and Bereavement Ministry

Graveside Memorial Service, Military Honors and Inurnment:

1:00 P.M., Saturday, September 26th, 2020, Home Cemetery, Tarkio

There is no visitation.

Memorials: Tarkio College Alumni Association

Online obituaries and condolences www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Services directed by Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.