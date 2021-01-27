Clear
Lowell Melvin Porter, 76

Lowell Melvin Porter, 76, of Henrietta, passed away January 18, 2021.

Posted: Jan 27, 2021 12:10 PM

He was born, October 8, 1944, in San Luis Obispo, California to Harland and Pauline (Easter) Porter.
Lowell was a mechanic for Gary Crossley Ford and North Country Ford, until his retirement.
He was a United States Navy Veteran.
Survivors: wife, Ethel Porter, Henrietta, Missouri; 3 sons, Michael Porter and John Paul Porter, both of Colorado and Raymond Porter, Osborn, Missouri; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel. Visitation: 1:00 PM- 2:00 PM, one hour prior to the service.
Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

