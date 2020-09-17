Lowell "Stubby" Gene Cannon, 87

LOWELL GENE “STUBBY” CANNON

Lowell Gene “Stubby” Cannon, 87, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Villa St. Francis nursing facility in Olathe, KS. Lowell was born on March 28, 1933 in East Leavenworth, MO to Charles Elmer and Elma Frances (Thies) Cannon. He was raised in the Farley, MO area and was of the Christian faith. Lowell served in the U.S. Army at the time of the Korean Conflict as a member of the 53rd Engineer Company in Germany. He married Patricia Marie Cassella on February 6, 1958 in Tucumcari, New Mexico. Lowell later worked as loan officer and branch manager for the Army National Bank at Fort Leavenworth, KS. He came from a musical family and was a talented multi-instrumentalist. Lowell taught thousands of students to play guitar in the Leavenworth area, including his own children; and performed in several country western groups, as well as sang with the Cody Choraliers of Leavenworth. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Gareth, and sister Willadeen Williamson. Lowell is survived by his children Debra I. Polacek of Madison, WI, Denise C. Cannon of Overland Park, KS, and Lowell G. “Jay” Cannon Jr. of Lenexa, KS; grandchildren Eric and Riel Polacek; Nathan Paull, Skyler, Ripley, and Trinity Cannon; nieces Paulette Whitmer and Lynette Johnston; and god-daughter and niece Sherill Mullins. Following cremation, a graveside funeral service, with military honors, will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 28, 2020 at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS. Memorial contributions can be given to the charity of one’s choice in Lowell’s memory. Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home—Platte City, MO—Ph. 816.858.2129. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net