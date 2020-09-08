Clear
Lowella A. Nold, 96

Visitation: Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM @ Clair United Methodist Church. ■ Service: Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Clair United Methodist Church.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 9:52 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Lowella A. Nold
1924-2020

Lowella A. Nold, 96, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020.
She was born August 9, 1924 in Highland, Kansas to Lowell and Ida Springer.
Lowella married Clarence “Buzz” Nold June of 1946. He preceded her in death January 28, 1999.
She was a member of Clair United Methodist Church. Lowella worked for the SJSD at Bessie Ellison as a cook after raising her family. She was employed there for 23 years, helping to provide meals for students at the elementary school.
She enjoyed bowling, word search puzzles, but, most of all, spending time with her family.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; 1 brother; and 2 sisters.
Survivors include daughters, Patty Hartenbower (Scooter), Pam Schrick (Jim); grandchildren, Cory Schrick (Mandee), Kyle Schrick (Dani), Jamie House (Chris), Nicole Messick; 9 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews
Farewell Services & Public Livestream 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, Clair United Methodist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Clair United Methodist Church or Mosaic Life Care Hospice. To view livestream, please visit clairchurch.com. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

