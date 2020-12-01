Clear
Loyd E. Russell, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020.
He was born July 18, 1938, in Winston, Missouri, to Clifton and Ethel (Moore) Russell.
Loyd married Doris Young on April 13, 1962. They later divorced. He married Mary Canady on February 14, 1987. She preceded him in death. On January 24, 2016, he married Darla L. Henry. She survives of the home.
Loyd served in the U.S. Air Force and was a 20-year member of the Army National Guard.
He had worked as a building engineer for the State Hospital in St. Joseph, and for a municipal building in Kansas City, Missouri.
Loyd was a member of Faith Bible Church and the Blind Club in St. Joseph, as well as the American Legion, AARP, and the Missouri Enlisted Men’s Association. He volunteered for many years at Heartland Hospital (now Mosaic Life Care). He loved Westerns.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 10 siblings; and great-granddaughter, Daphani Miller.
Survivors include wife, Darla; son, Loyd D. Russell (Allison); grandchildren, Mikki, Nikki, Cassandra and Rick; seven great-grandchildren; four step-children; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Roberts and Betty Lou Woods; and brother, Gary Russell.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment with full military honors Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

