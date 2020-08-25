Loyd "Sonny" Robert Simpson Jr., 82

Loyd Robert Simpson Jr. 82, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday August 22, 2020 at Norterre Healthy Living Center, Liberty, MO. He was born March 30, 1938 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of the late Eva & Loyd Simpson. He loved life, family, friends, and his faith, he talked rarely, but stood firm that God was our savior. We needed to live as Jesus did. Love unconditionally. Forgive without being forgiven, be honest, help the needy, never judge, always be faithful to God. Loyd's life was not easy. He had many obstacles, but he never questioned why. He supported St. Jude's & the Shriner's Hospital. He loved children and believed all should help & protect the children. He had a weakness for kids & nothing made him smile more than a baby. He liked to fish, hunt & farm. His business card listed "Jack of many trades, but master of none." He mastered everything he ever challenged. His work ethics were strong & he expected the same from everyone. He had good business skills and he was very successful at all he chose to do. He entered the Navy at 17 years old & believed to the end that our military was a necessary part of this nation. He was a Shriner & a member of the Rushville Masonic Lodge. He was a Republican who supported his president. He loved his country. Loyd founded the Simpson & Son's Sawmill & enjoyed log buying, he later opened South Side Pawn which he was known for helping people in need. He'd pull cash out of his pocket to help those less fortunate to pay for their doctors visits without question. He had a big giving heart. Loyd was proceeded in death by his parents Loyd R and Eva Ester Simpson, sister Mary Wilcoxson, wife Patricia & son Loyd "Robbie" Simpson III. Survivors include; daughters Daria (Mark) Ussary, Agency, MO, and Shana McLauchlen, St. Joseph, son Stephan (Mary) Simpson, St. Joseph, sisters Marty (Earl) Winder, Delores (Jay) Claycomb, Marna (Jerry) Milbourn, numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and several nieces & nephews.

Memorial services 3:00 pm Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Shriner's Hospital, or St. Jude's Hospital. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com