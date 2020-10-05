Lucile Matilda (Kaelin) Peden Lipira, 103, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020.

Lucile was born November 19, 1916 in Wathena, Kansas to Oscar and Mathilda (Boeh) Kaelin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Forrest Peden, husband Marion Lipira, four sisters, five brothers and two grandchildren.

Lucile is survived by her daughters Roseann Hoeye and Marsha Potter, son Anthony (Maxine) Lipira, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Memorial Mass and a graveside service will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to the Cathedral of St. Joseph.