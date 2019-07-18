Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Lucille E. (Ingalls) Buxton, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri,

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory Cremation has taken place. You can still show your support by sending flowers directly to the family of Lucille E. (Ingalls) Buxton.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 4:19 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Obituary
Lucille E. (Ingalls) Buxton, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at local healthcare facility.
She was born May 10, 1930 in Keene, NH.
Lucille married Ray Linwood Buxton, Jr. on December 14, 1948; he preceded her in death on April 22, 1996.
She loved collecting many things, especially dolls and enjoyed reading. Lucille was a feisty lady with an ornery sense of humor who was intelligent and charismatic.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Nellie (Russell) Ingalls; brothers, Joe, Homer, Clarence, and Harry; sisters, Nellie and Ruthie.
Survivors include children, Gloria Mayhugh, Ray Buxton, III (Connie), Deborah Davis (Jon Mark), Cindy Notbusch, David Buxton; 10 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marge Wyckoff, Eunice Miller, Geneva Dunford (C.D.); sister-in-law, Velma Adams; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be dearly missed by her loving family.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 81°
Feels Like: 107°
Maryville
Clear
97° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 97°
Savannah
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 107°
Cameron
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 106°
Fairfax
Clear
96° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 79°
Feels Like: 108°
An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect through Saturday evening as heat indices could make it feel like 105-110 degrees outside.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events