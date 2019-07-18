Obituary

Lucille E. (Ingalls) Buxton, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at local healthcare facility.

She was born May 10, 1930 in Keene, NH.

Lucille married Ray Linwood Buxton, Jr. on December 14, 1948; he preceded her in death on April 22, 1996.

She loved collecting many things, especially dolls and enjoyed reading. Lucille was a feisty lady with an ornery sense of humor who was intelligent and charismatic.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Nellie (Russell) Ingalls; brothers, Joe, Homer, Clarence, and Harry; sisters, Nellie and Ruthie.

Survivors include children, Gloria Mayhugh, Ray Buxton, III (Connie), Deborah Davis (Jon Mark), Cindy Notbusch, David Buxton; 10 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marge Wyckoff, Eunice Miller, Geneva Dunford (C.D.); sister-in-law, Velma Adams; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be dearly missed by her loving family.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.