Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lucille Goodnight Whitman, 94

Lucille Goodnight Whitman of Kansas City, MO formerly of Savannah, MO was born on Saturday, May 14, 1927 in Pineville, MO to Clarence E.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 11:49 AM

Lucille Goodnight Whitman of Kansas City, MO formerly of Savannah, MO was born on Saturday, May 14, 1927 in Pineville, MO to Clarence E. Goodnight and Vina Amanda Goodnight nee Lathom. She passed away at Wexford Place in Kansas City, MO on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the age of 94 years.
Lucille married Harvey Franklin Whitman, Jr. on Sunday, July 11, 1948 at First Baptist Church, St. Joseph, MO and to this union 5 children were born. They eventually built a home in Mound City, MO and Lucille worked as a cook in the public school cafeteria. She continued to cook in the schools at Moberly, MO and in St. Joseph, MO where they lived for a few years. After retirement, Harvey and Lucille settled in Savannah, MO where they were active in the First Baptist Church. She sang in the Adult Choir and was a part of the Women's Missionary Union (WMU) in every church they were members of. They participated in Campers on Mission with MO Southern Baptists traveling around the state volunteering in building improvements for churches and associational retreat centers. She loved to travel in their Airstream trailer all across the country and even wintering in South Texas. Lucille was a godly, Christian woman who loved her family and most of all serving the Lord Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harvey; sisters Yvonne (Orlan) Ramsey, Vivian (Charlie) Price, and Loralee (Gene) Hawkins; brothers Junior Clarence Goodnight and Larry Goodnight; sister-in-law Marguerite (Raymond) Lanning; and parents-in-law Harvey F. and Ethel nee Sparks Whitman.
She is survived by her children Deborah (Mark) Greising of Kansas City, MO, Beth (Robert) Bousquet of Las Cruces, NM, Valerie (Spencer) Hutson of Cuba, MO, Gisele (Dr. David) Kasper of Norfolk, VA and John (Gail) Whitman of Spokane, MO. Special nephew Charles Chuck (Jan) Whitman of Abingdon, VA. Also, nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation is Monday, December 27, 2021 from 12:00-1:00 P.M. and Funeral Service 1:00 P.M., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO. Pallbearers are Brett Hutson, Justin Whitman, Brice Willson, John Scholl, Mark Greising, Timothy Gibson and Charles Moburg. Memorials may be given to The Baptist Home, 17451 Medical Center Parkway, Independence, MO 64057 or mailed to the Corporate Office, P.O. Box 390, Jefferson City, MO 65102. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories