Lucille Goodnight Whitman, 94

Lucille Goodnight Whitman of Kansas City, MO formerly of Savannah, MO was born on Saturday, May 14, 1927 in Pineville, MO to Clarence E. Goodnight and Vina Amanda Goodnight nee Lathom. She passed away at Wexford Place in Kansas City, MO on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the age of 94 years.

Lucille married Harvey Franklin Whitman, Jr. on Sunday, July 11, 1948 at First Baptist Church, St. Joseph, MO and to this union 5 children were born. They eventually built a home in Mound City, MO and Lucille worked as a cook in the public school cafeteria. She continued to cook in the schools at Moberly, MO and in St. Joseph, MO where they lived for a few years. After retirement, Harvey and Lucille settled in Savannah, MO where they were active in the First Baptist Church. She sang in the Adult Choir and was a part of the Women's Missionary Union (WMU) in every church they were members of. They participated in Campers on Mission with MO Southern Baptists traveling around the state volunteering in building improvements for churches and associational retreat centers. She loved to travel in their Airstream trailer all across the country and even wintering in South Texas. Lucille was a godly, Christian woman who loved her family and most of all serving the Lord Jesus Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harvey; sisters Yvonne (Orlan) Ramsey, Vivian (Charlie) Price, and Loralee (Gene) Hawkins; brothers Junior Clarence Goodnight and Larry Goodnight; sister-in-law Marguerite (Raymond) Lanning; and parents-in-law Harvey F. and Ethel nee Sparks Whitman.

She is survived by her children Deborah (Mark) Greising of Kansas City, MO, Beth (Robert) Bousquet of Las Cruces, NM, Valerie (Spencer) Hutson of Cuba, MO, Gisele (Dr. David) Kasper of Norfolk, VA and John (Gail) Whitman of Spokane, MO. Special nephew Charles Chuck (Jan) Whitman of Abingdon, VA. Also, nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation is Monday, December 27, 2021 from 12:00-1:00 P.M. and Funeral Service 1:00 P.M., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph, MO. Pallbearers are Brett Hutson, Justin Whitman, Brice Willson, John Scholl, Mark Greising, Timothy Gibson and Charles Moburg. Memorials may be given to The Baptist Home, 17451 Medical Center Parkway, Independence, MO 64057 or mailed to the Corporate Office, P.O. Box 390, Jefferson City, MO 65102. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.