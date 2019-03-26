Lucille Hazel Brock March 16, 1941 - March 26, 2019

Lucille "Hazel" Brock, 78, of Saint Joseph, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her home. She was born March 16, 1941 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Jessie and James Robinson. She married Norris Brock on August 16, 1959 in St. Joseph, MO . She worked at Jerre Anne's cafeteria, Holt's, and Monty's Tavern as a Cook. Hazel loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Hazel was preceded in death by father, James Robinson, mother, Jessie Robinson, daughter, Nellie Brock, brother, Bill Robinson, brother, Bob Robinson, brother, Frank Robinson, brother, Jack Robinson, sister, Pearl Nichols, sister, Marcene Drake, sister, Jody Hinch, sister, Joyce Muff, brother, Charles Robinson. Survivors include, husband, Norris Brock of Saint Joseph, MO, son, James (Sandra) Brock of Saint Joseph, MO, daughter, Cindy (Tom) Patrylak of St. Joseph, MO, son, Fred Eugene (Barb) Brock of DeKalb, MO, daughter, Colene (Rusty) Purcell of St. Joseph, MO, Grandchildren, Ryan, Lacey, Erin, and Derek Brock, Wesley and Jasper Kennedy, Scott Patrylak, Great-Grandchildren, Giden, Braxton, and James.

Mrs. Brock will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Gathering of family and friends will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday March 29, 2019 at the family residence, 2819 SE Riverside Terrace, St. Joseph. A private family inurnment will be at a later date in Bethel Cemetery, DeKalb, MO. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.